Dr. Ashokkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashokkumar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Locations
Ashok R Patel MD2015 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 373-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beat doctor I have ever seen!!
About Dr. Ashokkumar Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
