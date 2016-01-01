Dr. Ashokkumar Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashokkumar Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashokkumar Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Dr P G Rajanmd Inc1711 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 484-1200
Anaheim Global Medical Center1025 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 533-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashokkumar Amin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831293109
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.