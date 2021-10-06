Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanamadala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Yanamadala works at
Locations
Lakeside Behavioral Health LLC4121 Union Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 930-3520
Rcsquared Enterprises LLC150 Saint Peters Centre Blvd Ste B, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 930-3520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. Keeps it simple and knows very much. He does a great job of efficiently handling appointments and keeping up on patients. Very much a great choice if you're looking for solutions.
About Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558418301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanamadala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanamadala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanamadala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanamadala has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanamadala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanamadala speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanamadala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanamadala.
