Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO
Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Tyagi works at
Ashok K Tyagi DO3802 Spectrum Blvd Ste 146, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 588-8385
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Cigna
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1912113804
- Botsford Hospital
- Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute
- Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Tyagi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
