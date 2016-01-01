See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Tyagi works at Ashok K Tyagi DO in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ashok K Tyagi DO
    3802 Spectrum Blvd Ste 146, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO.

    About Dr. Ashok Tyagi, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912113804
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Botsford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
