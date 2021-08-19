Dr. Ashok Talreja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talreja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Talreja, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Talreja, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Talreja works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3867Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talreja?
I feel fortunate to be in the care of Dr. Talreja. I have totally trust in him, he takes the time to explain all, answer each question , is pleasant. I highly recommend Dr. Talreja. Getting appointments has always been within a reasonable time frame, the wait time once arriving at his office whether for a general visit or procedure is not very long at all, each & every staff member I have met have all been friendly, very pleasant & efficient.
About Dr. Ashok Talreja, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1457416794
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine | Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine- Fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine | Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine- Residency in Internal Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talreja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talreja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talreja works at
Dr. Talreja has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talreja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talreja speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Talreja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.