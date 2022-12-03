Overview

Dr. Ashok Sriram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College - India (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Sriram works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.