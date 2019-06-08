Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Sonni works at
Locations
-
1
Sebring Office6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonni?
Excellent
About Dr. Ashok Sonni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285631697
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Victoria Hosp
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonni works at
Dr. Sonni has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.