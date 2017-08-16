Overview

Dr. Ashok Sastry, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sastry works at Kidney Care Of The Treasure Coast in Sarasota, FL with other offices in North Port, FL, Venice, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.