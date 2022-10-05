Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Im very fortunate to have him as my Doctor and Surgeon. His supporting staff is awesome too. I couldn't be happier .
About Dr. Ashok Reddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Telugu.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.