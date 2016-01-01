Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (216) 340-8972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramalingam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
