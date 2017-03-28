Overview

Dr. Ashok Ram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Ram works at Valley Stream Family Practice in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.