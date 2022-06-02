See All General Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Ashok Rai, MD

General Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their residency with Post Grad Inst|Prince Georges Hospital Center|W Suffolk Hosp Bury St Edmu

Dr. Rai works at Ashok Rai, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ashok Rai, MD
    2841 Debarr Rd Ste A-22, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 667-7894
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Hernia Repair
Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Thorough and detailed. I’m very satisfied with my medical procedure experience.
    Rickie Cartwright — Jun 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ashok Rai, MD
    About Dr. Ashok Rai, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922142819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Post Grad Inst|Prince Georges Hospital Center|W Suffolk Hosp Bury St Edmu
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

