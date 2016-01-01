See All Hospitalists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Ashok Rai, MD

Hospital Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Rai works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 (920) 498-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Ashok Rai, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447276985
    Education & Certifications

    • Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

