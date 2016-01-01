Overview

Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Rai works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.