Dr. Ashok Rai, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Rai, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 498-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashok Rai, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447276985
Education & Certifications
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
