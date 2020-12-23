Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Debrecen Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Locations
Ambulatory Services Center1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 205, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
Oracle Heart & Vascular1011 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prasad is the most caring doctor I have ever dealt with. Being the caregiver of my parents both in their late 80's I can't say enough about the professionalism and compassion that he has displayed. He makes my parents feel special cared for. Just a truly wonderful person.
About Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518270552
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of Debrecen Health Science Center
- State University of NY at Binghamton
- Cardiovascular Disease
