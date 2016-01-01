Overview

Dr. Ashok Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.