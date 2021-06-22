Overview

Dr. Ashok Nath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nath works at Nephrology Associates Med Grp in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Banning, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.