Dr. Ashok Nath, MD
Dr. Ashok Nath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
San Bernardino401 E Highland Ave Ste 551, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-9150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Qazi Medical Group Inc264 N Highland Springs Ave Ste 3B, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 769-9776
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
First I always tell my wife that you can tell the quality and attitude of a Doctor by his/her support staff. On my first visit I found the reception and medical assistance staff to be both friendly and professional. In fact I noted one employee assisting an obviously new staff member and she was doing so very kindly and patiently. Then after a very short wait in the room Dr. Nath came and I found him to be exactly as I anticipated, he was very kind, professional and took the time to explain fully the details of my tests, the future course we intended to take and asked me more than once if I had any questions. I had one and he patiently and kindly explained the answer in full detail. Overall a 5 star experience.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992951115
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.