Dr. Ashok Narayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Narayan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Neuromedicine Center, PLLC2979 W Elliot Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 615-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Narayan has been my neurologist for 15+ years. He worked with me to adjust medications through seizures in the early years and reduce dependency on meds later where possible. He returned phone calls timely, Is friendly and compassionate.
About Dr. Ashok Narayan, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
