Dr. Ashok Modha, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashok Modha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Modha works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
    200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 732-6863
    Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Rose Quarter
    1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 256-8584
    Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Legacy Salmon Creek
    2121 NE 139th St Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 732-6863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    May 06, 2021
    I was very impressed with Dr Modha. He took the time that I needed and I never felt the sense of him looking at his watch. He explained with clarity and precision the information in my MRI and treatment options at this point. He is willing to take a conservative approach which I also appreciated. Professionally and personally he was a pleasure to meet and to be evaluated by.
    Dr. Jeffrey Sher — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ashok Modha, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275575789
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • University Of Ottawa
    • Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashok Modha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modha has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Modha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

