Dr. Ashok Mittal, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Dr Mittal listens and is very caring.
- Vascular Medicine
- English
- 1649518739
Education & Certifications
- Molecular Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University, New York, N.Y
- Internal Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mittal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.