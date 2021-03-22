Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Locations
Premier Pain Professionals PC91 Progress Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-5616
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My appointment was for injections into my back for relief of nerve pain in my legs. Dr. Kumar was very gentle, informed me of each part of each injection , and showed and explained the xrays taken during the entire procedure. His assistant, Ashlyn, reassured me at each step, and showed concern for my handling the procedures. A truly great team... I am eternally grateful for their kind care.
About Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1659353258
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
