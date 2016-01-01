Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They completed their residency with Lac King/drew Med Center
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Office4477 W 118th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518963032
Education & Certifications
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
