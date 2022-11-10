Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Spine Physiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Clay County Hospital and Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-0311Monday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clay County Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and good analysis of the patient condition.
About Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
- Spine Physiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255386397
Education & Certifications
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- Washington University Department Of Physical Medicine and Rehab, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Lyari College & Boards Of Education, Karachi
- Dow Medical College
