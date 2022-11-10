Overview

Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Spine Physiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Clay County Hospital and Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Kumar works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.