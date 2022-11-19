Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Riviera Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll & Hosp and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach Va Medical Center7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 422-8262Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
21st Century Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 862-5300
-
3
Cancer Care Central PA Inc436 W VALLEY AVE, Elysburg, PA 17824 Directions (570) 672-1101
-
4
Poonam Srivastava MD PC1575 N Old Trl, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Directions (570) 374-8555
-
5
Lewisburg Cancer Center75 Medical Park Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 523-9200
-
6
Melvyn G. Drucker Mdpa20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 330, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-4198
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
It was pleasant and informative
About Dr. Ashok Kumar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1225030141
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Arkansas for Med Sciences
- Univ Of Nc, New Hanover Regl Med Ctr
- Kilpauk Med Coll & Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Tamil.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
