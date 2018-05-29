Overview

Dr. Ashok Kukadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kukadia works at Advanced Urology Center NY in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.