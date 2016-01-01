Overview

Dr. Ashok Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Khanna works at ASHOK KHANNA, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.