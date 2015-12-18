See All Urologists in Orange, CA
Urology
Dr. Ashok Kar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. 

Dr. Kar works at Affiliated Urologists Of OC in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ashok J Kar MD
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 402, Orange, CA 92868

  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Epididymitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Epididymitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2015
    Always professional and very knowledgeable. Have seen Dr. Kar for over 16 years and his level of care has always been great.
    Mary in Orange, CA — Dec 18, 2015
    About Dr. Ashok Kar, MD

    Urology
    English, Hindi
    1073653119
    Med Coll Ohio
    University Of Bombay,India
    Dr. Ashok Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kar works at Affiliated Urologists Of OC in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kar's profile.

    Dr. Kar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

