Dr. Ashok Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Kapur, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Kapur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Kapur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenterology4402 Churchman Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 212-7511
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapur?
Dr Kapur took the time to explain in detail, the multiple problems I have. The complete lack of motility in my esophagus and some of the causes that have happened resulting in gastro paresis (loss of stomach function). The problems, care, medications and restrictions involved. He was patient, supportive and very pleasant. His Medical Assistant, Nurse Pract`. and office staff are a joy to work with. I was seen quickly and promptly. I am very happy with the way my family and I were treated.
About Dr. Ashok Kapur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356395859
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur works at
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophageal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.