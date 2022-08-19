Overview

Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kadambi works at Fort Wayne Endocrinology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.