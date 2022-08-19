Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD
Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Fort Wayne Endocrinology5010 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-1248
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
This office has helped me more in one year than any other doctor has in over twenty years. I feel so much better than I have in many years. I have a long way to go still, but I am on the right track. They treat your whole body not just symptoms. They are also helping my husband get back to his self.
About Dr. Ashok Kadambi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cook Co Hosp
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Ferguson College
- Internal Medicine
