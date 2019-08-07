See All Rheumatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Jacob works at www.arheum.com in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD, Clarksville, MD and Pasadena, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    www.arheum.com
    166 Defense Hwy Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941
    Annapolis Rheumatology Belair
    2225 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941
    Annapolis Rheumatology Clarksville
    5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 204, Clarksville, MD 21029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941
    Annapolis Rheumatology Pasadena
    8096 Edwin Raynor Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941
    Annapolis
    128 Lubrano Dr Ste 201, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    18 Magothy Beach Rd Ste B, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 897-1941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 07, 2019
    I've been working through some painful issues with my Psoriactic Arthritis and I am fortunate that Dr. Jacob has been treating me. He is thoughtful and has taken the time to figure out whats has been wrong. He created a game plan that we both followed and I'm finally getting to the point to put the issue behind me. He was more than accommodating and made his time very available which is almost unheard in today.
    About Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467676759
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med College/University Of Kerala
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

