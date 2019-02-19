Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD
Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Drs. Rosenthal, Siekanowicz, Gowda10313 Georgia Ave Ste 107, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-3100
Rosenthal & Siekanowicz MD's, www.GowdaOrtho.com8717 Greenbelt Rd Ste 203, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 277-3331
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My experience with Dr. Gowda was excellent. He clearly explained my condition and treatment options in terms I easily understood and let me make my own decision about which treatment was best for me. Dr. Gowda was very patient and made sure, at multiple points, to ask what questions I had so I always felt comfortable and never rushed. The Silver Spring office staff was kind and patient as well, and my wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Ashok Gowda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942439583
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
