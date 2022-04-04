See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Findlay, OH
Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from Dr S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.

Dr. Biyani works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Inc.
    7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-3030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7200

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHWC Bryan Hospital
  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital

Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Torticollis
Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Torticollis

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2022
    I first saw Dr Biyani in 2010 after a terrible car accident that severely damaged my spine. I was terrified. He did all he could to explain my situation and control my pain. He never pushed surgery on me, and tried to help me overcome my fear of becoming paralyzed (my uncle is). Ultimately he told me to call him when the pain was unbearable and he would get me in. That is exactly what he did, almost a year later. He kept his word, got me right in and scheduled surgery. His bed side manor was great and he personally checked on me every day of my long hospital stay. 2021 I ended up needing his help once again on adjacent spinal levels. Not only is he knowledgeable the man is still kind and compassionate. This man has given me my life back twice now! Anyone would be blessed to have him as their physician!
    Ashley Setzler — Apr 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ashok Biyani, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780671032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Residency
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Dr S.N. Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
