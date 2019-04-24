Dr. Ashok Bapat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bapat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Bapat, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Bapat, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from G.S. Seth Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bapat works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C.705 White Horse Rd Ste D105, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Bapat after a brief hospital stay due to blood clots. He is a very thorough and patient physician who took the time to go over my health history and discuss next steps. It was very apparent why he has been named one of South Jersey's Top Doctors numerous times.
About Dr. Ashok Bapat, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- G.S. Seth Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bapat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bapat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bapat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bapat.
