Dr. Ashok Babu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Babu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado Hospital
Dr. Babu works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike #530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-5501
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike #450, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Babu is considered a rock star surgeon. My surgery was complicated and Dr Babu took his time to redo bypass and regraft. He is also kind & understanding and explains everything in detail. I trust him with my heart and my family’s heart. Bypass surgery certainly isn’t a cake walk, but I knew I was in good hands.
About Dr. Ashok Babu, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1316142573
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
