Dr. Ashok Anant, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Anant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashok Anant, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1366471070
Education & Certifications
- Dwnst Med Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anant speaks German.
