Dr. Ashok Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashok Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
Ashok K. Agarwal MD Inc.136 S San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-8100
Hemet Valley Medical Center1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2811
St Bernardine Medical Center2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely trust this Dr with my every being. He is so patient, kind, soft spoken & most importantly you don’t feel like your being rushed, he listens. He takes his time & explains every situation with you. 5 stars + from me.. Thank You.
About Dr. Ashok Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
