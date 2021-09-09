Overview

Dr. Ashmi Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Columbia University Medical Center Surgery in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.