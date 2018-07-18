See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rosamond, CA
Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosamond, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Ali works at Beverly Medical Center II in Rosamond, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Medical Center II
    1415 W Rosamond Blvd Ste 24, Rosamond, CA 93560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 256-8200
  2. 2
    41019 Woodshire Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 373-1256
  3. 3
    Rendel R Houston MD Inc
    44725 10th St W Ste 170, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-3724

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2018
    Been trying to call you in past few weeks calls down calcity pharmacy trying calling for my medicine I've been out weeks but I can't contact you the number keep showing no connection call me plz
    Sheila brown in California city, CA — Jul 18, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD
    About Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215009113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashmead Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

