Dr. Ashli O'Rourke, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashli O'Rourke, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really listened to me and helped me with my problem
About Dr. Ashli O'Rourke, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Rourke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Rourke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Rourke has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Rourke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Rourke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Rourke.
