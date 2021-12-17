Dr. Yelinek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Yelinek, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashley Yelinek, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Yelinek works at
Locations
Uhc Orthopedics227 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
- 2 527 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to Dr. Yelinek. She is Very knowledgeable and helpful. Explain everything about the issue, Give very helpful recommendations as well as an effective treatment. Thank you Dr. Yelinek
About Dr. Ashley Yelinek, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1518305614
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
