Dr. Ashley Wong
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Wong

Pain Management
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ashley Wong is a Pain Management Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Dr. Wong works at Pain Medicine Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Associates
    18035 Brookhurst St # 1200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 963-7240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Epidural Steroid Injections
Joint Drainage
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Epidural Steroid Injections
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Ashley Wong

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841687472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Wong is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Pain Medicine Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

