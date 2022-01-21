Dr. Ashley Wong is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Wong
Dr. Ashley Wong is a Pain Management Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Pain Medicine Associates18035 Brookhurst St # 1200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 963-7240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr Wong and health staff patient care was excellent. The treatment was great to finally have pain relief.
- Pain Management
- English
- 1841687472
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
