Overview

Dr. Ashley Vavra, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vavra works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.