Dr. Ashley Pollock Trexler, MD

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ashley Pollock Trexler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Pollock Trexler works at Vaughn Buchanan Shelley & Associates in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vaughn Buchanan Shelley & Associates
    1025 Verdae Blvd Ste A, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 242-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    May 16, 2022
    I adore Dr. Trexler! I have been a patient of hers for 6 years and have never had a bad experience. She has helped me navigate several stages in my life with grace. I highly recommend her!!!!
    Janet Dulin — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ashley Pollock Trexler, MD

    Internal Medicine
    17 years of experience
    English
    1437347218
    Education & Certifications

    East Tennessee State University
    East Tennessee State University
    University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Pollock Trexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock Trexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollock Trexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock Trexler works at Vaughn Buchanan Shelley & Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pollock Trexler’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock Trexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock Trexler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock Trexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock Trexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

