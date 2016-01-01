Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Counseling and Psychiatric Services55 Carlton St, Athens, GA 30602 Directions (706) 542-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Thompson, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1285735852
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
