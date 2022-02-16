Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD
Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions
Dr. Tatum helped my son when NO other doctor could figure out what was going on. Since then she has helped all of our family with allergies. Very intelligent doctor.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1174559686
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Allergy & Immunology
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Tatum has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.
