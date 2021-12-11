See All Urologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO

Urology
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO is an Urology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Tapscott works at Dr. Ashley Tapscott in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Ashley Tapscott
    9735 Kincey Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 11, 2021
    I like her very very much she put me at ease. She was very at ease explaining what I needed to know. I want to see her again to ask more questions. Saw her maybe two years ago- will get back to her in January 2022
    Donald Allman — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124282587
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapscott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tapscott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tapscott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tapscott works at Dr. Ashley Tapscott in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tapscott’s profile.

    Dr. Tapscott has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapscott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapscott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapscott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapscott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapscott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

