Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapscott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO is an Urology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Tapscott works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Ashley Tapscott9735 Kincey Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 660-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapscott?
I like her very very much she put me at ease. She was very at ease explaining what I needed to know. I want to see her again to ask more questions. Saw her maybe two years ago- will get back to her in January 2022
About Dr. Ashley Tapscott, DO
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1124282587
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapscott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapscott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapscott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapscott works at
Dr. Tapscott has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapscott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapscott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapscott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapscott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapscott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.