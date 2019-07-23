See All Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD

Hematology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Sumrall works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Levine Cancer Institute
    Levine Cancer Institute
1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 5300, Charlotte, NC 28204
(980) 442-2000
    Levine Cancer Institute
    Levine Cancer Institute
1025 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204
(980) 442-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Leptomeninges) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2019
    I love Dr. Sumrall and her nurses. She is very attentive and explains things in a way that you can understand. She is supportive and caring and will not rush you out of the room. When I was in the hospital around Christmas time, She gave my daughter a gift, when she did not have to. During our visits, I feel comfortable and listened to. I would recommend her to anyone that is diagnosed with this unfortunate disease.
    BaTonya McCullough — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD

    • Hematology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619189529
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    • Mississippi College
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Sumrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sumrall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sumrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sumrall works at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sumrall’s profile.

    Dr. Sumrall has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumrall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumrall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

