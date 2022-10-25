Dr. Ashley Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Sullivan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Mohs Surgery Center10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 310, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 939-6191Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
She performed my Mohs surgery and she did a great job.
About Dr. Ashley Sullivan, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316238991
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.