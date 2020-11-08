Overview

Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Sturgeon works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Telogen Effluvium and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.