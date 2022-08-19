Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Sipes works at
Locations
1
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wheat-Sipes is thorough. She explains her findings in order that you understand your eye health & overall health & how it affects your eye sight. She listens to your concerns genuinely. I receive my healthcare at the local VA medical center, but I choose to see her because of the care she provides.
About Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipes works at
