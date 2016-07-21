Dr. Ashley Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Simmons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Simmons after my cardiologist didn't seem concerned about my health. Dr. Simmons listened and was very concerned. She ordered follow-up tests to understand better what is going on with my heart. I trust her totally with my health.
About Dr. Ashley Simmons, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205840360
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
